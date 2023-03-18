PPP leader lambasts govt for tear gas shelling in Zaman Park

18 March,2023 05:40 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday lambasted government for tear gas shelling and storming gates with cranes in a residential area (Zaman Park). He alleged that tear gas shells also hit his house.

Speaking to media from Imran Khan’s residence, PPP leader asked PTI workers to stay calm and alleged that police attacked the residence with armored vehicles. He claimed that there were no female police officials. “If police had search warrants then who did they produce it before?” he questioned.

He urged PTI activists to stay calm and don’t resort to violence. He advised PTI to take legal action against police action. He criticized the police by saying that in the history of sub-continent he never saw a search operation where police used armored vehicles. “Are thieves living here?” he said.

PPP leader demanded Chief Justice to take suo motu notice on the situation. PTI is a political party and this type of operation should not have happened against it, said Mr Ahsan.

He said that PPP still stands tall even after killing of two former PPP chiefs Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. Political leaders can never be removed from the scene, he added.

