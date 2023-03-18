Three injured as Imran Khan's convoy vehicle overturns

18 March,2023 03:32 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Three vehicles of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s convoy collided on motorway near Kalar Kahar and one of these overturned, leaving three workers injured.

The convoy of Imran Khan was on way to Islamabad to attend a court hearing in the Toshakhana case. The PTI workers from Hafizabad were injured when the vehicle they were travelling by overturned.

The Toshakhana case hearing will be held in Judicial Complex as the venue was changed at the eleventh hour. Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal has summoned Mr Khan to indict him in the case which he had previously skipped a couple of times.