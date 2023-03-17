“Extremist Imran” following path of RSS, alleges Saad Raffique
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khwaja Saad Raffique on Friday lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan saying that the latter was following the path of the Indian extremist organization RSS.
PML-N leader in a statement said PTI chief was trying to be superior to the state mentioning that Imran Khan was playing with Pakistan. “Pakistan for Imran Khan is different than it is for a common citizen,” he claimed.
He said that everyone knows what Imran Khan plundered from Toshakhana and he added that PML-N leaders also appeared before court but they never cried. “Imran Khan will have to appear before court, it will be better if he appears willingly,” said Mr Raffique.