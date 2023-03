PM reaches Lahore from Islamabad by special plane

17 March,2023 06:51 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Presdient Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reached Lahore from Islamabad via special plane.

Mr Sharif’s plane landed at old hajj terminal of Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

Shehbaz Sharif went to his model town residence under tight security.