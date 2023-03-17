Punjab police agree to provide security to Imran, says Fawad

17 March,2023 01:16 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former minister Fawad Chaudhary has said that the Punjab police have agreed to give security to Imran Khan.

Talking to media at the Lahore High Court on Friday, he said the party leadership met with Punjab IG and chief secretary and “we have settled our differences and present them before court today.”

Fawad criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the economic turmoil of the country. “No deal with the IMF has so far been finalized and Shehbaz Sharif is responsible for the destruction of this country,” he said.

“Every commodity, including petrol, has become expensive. People have stopped using vehicles as they have no money to buy petrol. They are dropping their children to school on foot. But the government is pursuing Imran Khan day and night,” he continued.

Fawad gave credit of peace in Lahore to Lahore High Court’s Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh.

“We (PTI leadership) met with civil administration last night on his orders and sorted out differences,” the former minister added.

