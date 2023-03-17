KP governor asks ECP to address key challenges before elections

Pakistan Pakistan KP governor asks ECP to address key challenges before elections

Haji Ghulam Ali submits report involving a consultation meeting on the issue of elections

17 March,2023 01:03 pm

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has sent a report to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding a consultation meeting on the issue of elections.

In the report, the governor said the security situation is critical at the moment and additional security personnel aren't available.

Ali further said Pakistan is passing through difficult economic situation, the census is going on and delimitations have to be carried out.



"The above mentioned challenges should be resolved before announcing the date of general elections," the governor said in the report.

In the report, Governor KP further said a solution has been found under the Constitution and the Election Act for the situation related to the election, suggesting the date of general elections be decided after taking the ministries of defence and interior and other departments into confidence.

The report further stated that the operation against the terrorists will end in a few months, terrorist activities are increasing in KP, and the security situation in the merged tribal districts is very critical.

As terrorist groups have settled in the merged districts, residents in these districts are in hundred pre cent more danger than the other districts.

Due to these threats, free movement of politicians and polling staff is not possible, the report quoted the governor as saying.