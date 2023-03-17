IG Punjab seeks access to Imran Khan's residence as PTI supporters fortify Zaman Park

Mr Anwar says police need access to collect evidence in cases registered over clashes

17 March,2023 12:07 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News)– Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar on Friday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking access to the residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan as party workers have fortified the Zaman Park in the Punjab capital.

The petitioner pleaded the court to provide uninterrupted access to Imran Khan’s home and the scene where clashes erupted between law enforcers and PTI workers. He said there were reports of presence of the members of the banned outfit.

He said several police officials, including DIG Operations Islamabad were injured in the clashes, adding that the residents of the Zaman Park were approaching police for registration of cases over the incidents occurred on March 14 and 15. He said police had registered four cases wherein several PTI leaders and workers had been booked.

He said the police were unable to investigate the cases as the court had ordered withdrawal of police. The top police officer said they need access to the crime scene to collect evidence and probe.

Scores of supporters of Imran Khan has barricaded his home on Friday to protect him as the former Pakistani prime minister waited to hear a ruling on whether security forces could launch an operation to arrest him for failing to show up in court.

A tense calm prevailed in Khan's Lahore neighbourhood which earlier this week was the scene of pitched battles between hundreds of supporters and security forces that had tried to force the former international cricketer to attend a hearing in a case

in which he is accused of selling state gifts given to him while he was prime minister.

Even though there was no police presence on Friday, witnesses said Khan's supporters, armed with batons and iron rods, remained stationed outside his home.