Pakistan Pakistan PTI submits plea for Imran's appearance via video link, says Asad Umar

15 March,2023 11:58 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Umar said on Wednesday that the party had pleaded the court to allow PTI Chairman Imran Khan to appear before the court via video link. If the hearing would not happen via video link, he would appear in person before the court.

Mr Umar appeared on the Dunya News program “Dunya with Kamran Khan” where he said PDM cannot compete with Imran Khan politically and Imran Khan’s life was in danger. “The PTI has prepared the strategy to appear before court tomorrow (Thursday),” he added.

Mr Umar said there was sufficient distance between Qaddafi stadium and Minar-e-Pakistan. There was no threat to PSL because of their political gathering and PTI’s supremo speech would end before the start of the match, he assured.

He said that PTI was prepared for the elections and ticket holders’ names would be shortlisted after the meeting of the parliamentary board of the party.

He said cases were being registered at a fast pace against the PTI chief and the party would apply for protective bail in Lahore high court (LHC) tomorrow (Thursday).

It is absolutely ludicrous that there’s no money for elections. The real problem for the ruling setup was not the shortage of money for polls but the shortage of votes, said Mr Umar.



