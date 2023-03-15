SCBA condemns use of force against Imran Khan

15 March,2023 10:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Wednesday while expressing reservations about the ongoing situation in Lahore condemned the use of force against Imran Khan. They asserted their support for the constitution, rule of law, and judicial decisions.

SCBA said that violence was unacceptable in a democratic country governed by the constitution and rule of law. Police tried to implement court orders in an unlawful manner. Every person deserved a right to a fair trial, said the Association.

“The law enforcement agencies should refrain from using force, citizens should also not damage public property and all institutions should follow the Supreme Court's order regarding elections. Law and order situation shouldn’t be disturbed unnecessarily,” demanded SCBA.

The association reminded that all institutions were required to support the Election Commission for transparent, free and fair elections, and not providing funds for elections due to security concerns was a clear violation of the Constitution and Supreme Court’s order. “All stakeholders should come together for the sake of national interest and resolve their political differences,” advised SCBA.

