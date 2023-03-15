ECP postpones meeting regarding KP elections

15 March,2023 08:52 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday postponed a crucial meeting regarding the preparation for the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) till Friday.

According to election commission sources, the date of the meeting was changed at the request of the chief secretary and IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Election Commissioner would preside over the meeting on March 17 (Friday) and security-related matters would be discussed in the meeting.

