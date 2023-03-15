ECP allows caretaker govt for transfers, postings
Pakistan
ECP allows caretaker govt for transfers, postings
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan allowed the interim caretaker setup for transfers and postings of officers.
As per the issued notification by the ECP to the chief secretary, the electoral watchdog allowed leaves for the officers while the provincial government was given permission for the transfers and postings of grade 19 and subordinate officers.
Read More: Punjab election chief rules out elections without 'satisfactory' security
While giving the permission, the ECP said the detailed information should be sent to the institution in this regard.