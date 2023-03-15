UCP hosts climate change conference

Pakistan Pakistan UCP hosts climate change conference

Conference will last for two days

15 March,2023 07:39 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A two-day international conference on climate change began at the University of Central Punjab (UCP) on Wednesday.

Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court delivered the keynote address. The Denmark Ambassador to Pakistan and the USAID deputy mission director lauded the efforts of the UCP. The Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences organised the event.

Denmark ambassador Jacob Linulf and USAID official Michael Rossman participated in the conference. UCP Pro-Rector Dr Nassar Ikram, researchers and students also participated.

Pakistan, Justice Hassan deplored, was the worst hit by the climate change. He said parliament and judiciary were striving to control the adverse effects of climate change. The decisions of country’s judiciary on need for climate justice, he said, were being lauded the world over.

The Denmark ambassador said it was sad to see devastation of floods in Sindh last year. He said his country was all support for Pakistan.

The USAID representative said the US had initially pledged $100 million for the flood-stricken people in Pakistan. He said the floods wreaked havoc on the country. He said cooperation was being made with Pakistan to help the flood-hit people get food and protection under Green Alliance.