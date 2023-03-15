Interim CM Naqvi reaches hospital to inquire after injured
Pakistan
LAHORE (Web Desk) – Punjab interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi reached Services Hospital to inquired after the health of those injured in a clash between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and police.
The interim CM asked for the health of injured police personnel including Shehzad Bukhari, DIG operations Islamabad besides visiting SHO Shabbir Awan, SHO Ishfaq.
The interim CM assured the injured that the government stood with the police force while saying he was praying for their health recovery.