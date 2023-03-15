Fazl stresses need for debarring Imran from politics

15 March,2023 07:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman berated on Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying there was a dire need for debarring the latter from the politics.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Rehman said everybody was equal in terms of the law. He scolded former US envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan Zalmay Khalilzad. for “speaking in favour of Imran Khan.” He added, “Our stance turned out to be right that Imran is a representative of the foreign country. “

Mr Fazl launched a broadside at Mr Khan for “evading arrest”, saying, “We will not allow anybody to cause damage to our country”.

Speaking about the security situation in Federally Administrative Tribal Areas (FATA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr Fazl said, “The security situation in FATA and KP is concerning. The problem of the new delimitations is also prevailing.”

Mr Fazl said, “The country is having no funds for holding elections. We should have to consider that whether the state is more important or Imran Khan’s will.”

Claiming the PTI was having no political entity, Mr Fazl said the agenda which was started in the country will be undone. People like Mr Khan should be arrested to disclose reality, he added.

