People joyous as PMD predicts rain in Karachi

15 March,2023 06:22 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday announced that several areas of the country were likely to experience rain, wind, dust, and thunderstorms in the coming days. According to the PMD, a westerly wave was expected to enter the upper parts of Pakistan on March 16, which would gradually make its way to the central and lower parts of the country and continue until March 20.

In Karachi, light rain coupled with thunderstorms was expected from Friday to Sunday (March 17-19). The Met office also predicted wind-dust and thunderstorms in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, and Dadu on the same dates.

Similarly, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan were expected to experience rain-wind and thunderstorm with few heavy falls from March 16 to 20.

Moreover, in Punjab, rain-wind-dust, thunderstorm, and isolated heavy fall and hailstorms were expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, and Lahore from March 16-20. From March 17 evening or night till March 19, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, and Bahawalpur were also expected to experience rain-wind-dust, thunderstorm, and isolated heavy fall.

The PMD advised people to remain cautious during the predicted weather conditions and take necessary safety measures to avoid any unpleasant incidents.