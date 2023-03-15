MQM-P to sets up reception camps for Youm-e-Tasees

15 March,2023 05:40 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News)) – In connection with the party’s Youm-e-Tasees, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decided on Wednesday to establish reception camps in all areas of the city on March 18.

The MQM-P geared up to stage a public gathering in Bagh-e-Jinnah. In this regard, the camps will be set up in different areas of the city.

MQM-P had written a letter to the police and Karachi commissioner for security of the public gathering and reception camps.

