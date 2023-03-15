Achakzai lauds prime minister's support to Balochistan

15 March,2023 03:49 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.



The two leaders exchanged views on the political situation of the country.



Mr Achakzai lauded the prime minister for according priority to the development of Balochistan. He said he was thankful to Mr Sharif for his efforts to provide relief and rehabilitation to the flood-stricken people of Balochistan.