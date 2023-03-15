PTI workers are in agony while Imran watching from bunker, says Marriyum

15 March,2023 03:11 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers are dying on the roads while chairman Imran Khan is watching sitting in a bunker.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader said a contempt of court accused was running from police and giving the impression that he was an elderly man and his life was in danger.

He [Imran] told lies while sitting with two flags in the background in the evening, she added.

She sought explanation from Imran for his alleged use of charity money for his political motives, Toshakhana and paternity of Tyrian.

She claimed that the PTI chief wanted civil war in the country.

The minister said had the government wanted to arrest Imran, it has authority to do so.

She said PTI men have been attacking police. Around 65 police officers and constables have been lying injured in hospitals, she added.

Marriyum said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other PML-N leaders had been arrested in the past, but party leadership never asked the workers to become aggressive.

