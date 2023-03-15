Rangers deployed in Lahore to maintain law and order situation

Three companies of Rangers have been deployed in the provincial capital till March 22

15 March,2023 02:31 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The caretaker Punjab government has deployed Rangers in Lahore till March 22 to maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital after violent clashes between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Punjab Home Department had requested the Centre to deployed Rangers in Lahore after a day-long clashes between PTI workers and police.

The Interior Ministry on the recommendation of Centre has approved the deployment of Rangers in Lahore. Sources informed that three companies of Rangers have been deployed in the provincial capital till March 22 to maintain law and order situation.



