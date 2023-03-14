Islamabad court suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrants in judge threat case

PTI legal team filed the application in the court of duty judge Sikandar Khan

14 March,2023 11:02 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A court in the federal capital suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI Chairman former prime minister Imran Khan in woman judge threatening case.

Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gillani suspended the warrants till March 16 after Imran Khan challenged the decision of a district and sessions court. A legal team comprising advocate Naeem Haider Panjutha and advocate Intizar Haider Panjutha represented the PTI chief in the case.

Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief Imran Khan over his continuous skipping of court hearings. The case against the former prime minister was registered on August 20, 2022, with Margalla police station in the federal capital over his remarks at a rally in F9 Park where he warned Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police high-ups of dire consequences for what he called their ‘biased’ attitude towards his party.

Imran alleged that Judge Zeba knew that incarcerated party leader Shahbaz Gill was tortured, but she did not release him on bail. The former premier was booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening the additional sessions judge.

The hearing was presided by Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim, who instructed the police to arrest the ousted premier and present him before the court by March 29. The judge added that the court will hear arguments on a petition seeking Imran's dismissal from the case during the next hearing.

