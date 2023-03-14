Pakistan reports 53 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Pakistan reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus.

14 March,2023 08:26 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases surged to 1,577,700. The nationwide tally of fatalities stood at 30,645 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 53 people were tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 2,766 tests in the past 24 hours, out of which 53 people were tested positive. The Covid positivity ratio was recorded at 1.92 per cent.

