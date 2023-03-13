Two policemen martyred in attacks on census team in Lakki Marwat, Tank

Dil Jaan, Khan Nawab embrace martyrdom

13 March,2023 06:47 pm

LAKKI MARWAT/TANK (Dunya News) – At least two policemen embraced martyrdom on Monday in attacks on census team in Lakki Marwat and Tank.

According to police, in Lakki Marwat, the team was busy in census amid in the limits of Sadar Police Station, when unidentified armed man opened firing on Constable Dil Jaan.

Meanwhile in the Kot Azam area of Gomal in Tank, a cop, Khan Nawab embraced martyrdom and eight others sustained serious injuries.

Last week on Wednesday, a policeman embraced martyrdom on Wednesday while four others were injured after the census team was attacked by suspected terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan District, according to police.

The terrorist incident, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Yaqoob Zulqarnain, took place within the boundaries of Daraban Police Station in the remote Gira Mastan area.

"Unknown armed persons attacked the cops while the census team and police officers were working in the area," he added. Mr Zulqarnain further stated that after attacking the police mobile vehicle, the perpetrators ran away.

Five police officers were hurt in the incident, according to Zulqarnain, and were sent to the District Headquarters Hospital for care, where one of them passed away.

