Shah Mehmood Qureshi to contest election in PP-217 Multan VII

Qureshi had lost election in 2018

13 March,2023 06:30 pm

MULTAN (Web Desk) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday decided to contest the upcoming election in Punjab in PP-217 Multan VII.

Mr Qureshi’s son Zain Qureshi submitted nomination papers for his father from PP-217 as well as for himself.

Qureshi lost to Salman Naeem in the 2018 elections which he later described as a planned attempt to defeat him.