Imran acquires properties for his generations by selling Toshakhana gifts, bemoans Maryam

Pakistan Pakistan Imran acquires properties for his generations by selling Toshakhana gifts, bemoans Maryam

‘True’ leader leads from the front, Maryam tells Imran

13 March,2023 06:07 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz lambasted on Monday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, saying the latter had acquired properties for his generations by selling the Toshakhana gifts.

Addressing an event in Lahore, Ms Nawaz took a dig at the deposed premier over the electoral campaign, saying, "Imran Khan says that I (Maryam) have the freedom of staging the electoral campaign but not him. We have faced difficulties for four years but nobody pointed fingers on Imran Khan."

She lamented Mr Khan did not even reach the house of PTI worker Ali Bilal, also known as Zille Shah. Ms Nawaz added, "Zille Shah’s mother said Imran Khan’s sons are living abroad but my son has been killed."

Lashing out at Mr Khan over the matter of cipher, Ms Nawaz said, "To play with cipher means to play with the country. I am fully confident that Imran Khan has been launched to worsen the situation of the country. How can you become the premier after you took the country to quagmire in four years."

Reminding Mr Khan of the qualities of a "true leader", Ms Nawaz said, "A true leader always leads from the front."

Read also: FIA summons Fawad over Toshakhana allegations against Maryam Nawaz

She recounted the tenure of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying, "The country witnessed record growth during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif."

On Sunday, Ms Nawaz launched a broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying he was postponing the election rally due to the fear of the police.

Taking to Twitter, she heaped praise on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying, "The one who left no stone unturned in bid to face the challenges posed by Musharraf and played a vital role in the independence of judiciary is Nawaz Sharif."

On Friday, she took a dig at Mr Khan, saying the latter had dragged the country to quagmire.

Addressing a convention, Ms Nawaz bashed Mr Khan over reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying, "Imran Khan had left the country in severe economic hardships by reaching an agreement with the international lender."

She said, "When the court asks Imran to appear before the court, he makes excuses. Imran remains ready for staging rallies, but gets ill in connection with appearing before the court."

Ms Nawaz took a jibe at Mr Khan, saying, "Why PTI workers come to protect Imran. Imran should protect himself with the money he plunders."