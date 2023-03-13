Imran urges SC to provide security, expresses distrust in govt

No issue to appear before court in connection with cases against me, Imran Khan

13 March,2023 04:53 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday he had no trust on the incumbent government, which was why he urged the Supreme Court to provide him with security.

Speaking to foreign media, the deposed premier claimed that there was a threat to his life from the prime minister and interior minister. Expressing his views over the cases against him, Mr Khan said, "I am having no issue appearing before the court in connection with the cases against me." But there is a threat to my life."

He lamented, "Even we are not being allowed to run our electoral campaign. Will we contest the next elections without running our electoral campaign?"

Mr Khan claimed, "Only those have to protect me from whom I am facing a threat to life."

On Sunday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that his party needed no permission to stage an electoral campaign.

Speaking to private television, Mr Khan lashed out at the government, saying, "The government resorted to the tactics of delaying the elections”. The deposed premier took a jibe at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, questioning, "Whether it will run as per the constitution or it will run at the will of Maryam Nawaz."

He lashed out at the political opponents, claiming, "They have now resorted to the tactics of rigging the elections."

Mr Khan lamented that Ms Nawaz was getting protocol during the electoral campaign.

“The government had made a plan to bring me to Balochistan after my arrest. We have our plan in case of my arrest,” added Mr Khan.

Speaking about the PML-N, Mr Khan claimed, "Maryam Nawaz is responsible for the PML-N’s fall, not me."

On the other hand, the district and sessions judge in Islamabad on Monday turned down PTI chairman Imran Khan's plea for exemption from appearance and issued his non-bailable arrest warrants in the judge threat case.

The court, while hearing a case pertaining to extending threats to a woman judge by the PTI chief, said he would issue non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan if he did not appear in court during the specified time.

Imran Khan’s counsel Naeem Panjutha appeared before Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim and submitted a request by the PTI chief to exempt him from appearing in court. The application states that due to security fears, the PTI chief has requested for exemption from appearing in court.

However, the judge remarked that if the PTI chief failed to attend the court proceedings during the stipulated time, he would issue non-bailable arrest warrants for Mr Khan. The judge adjourned the hearing till 12:30pm. The court had summoned Mr Khan for Monday to submit copies of the case. A case was registered against him by the Margalla police station.

The PTI chairman on Aug 20 condemned police as well as the judiciary over alleged custodial torture on Shahbaz Gill and announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and AD&SJ Zeba Chaudhry.

Initially, Mr Khan was booked under various sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Besides, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) also initiated contempt of court proceedings against him. Later, the IHC removed the terrorism charges against Mr Khan and also pardoned him after he tendered an apology in the contempt case.

