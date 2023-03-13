Lahore administration orders early closure of schools ahead of PTI rally

Lahore commissioner says schools and colleges on rally's route to be closed at 12pm

13 March,2023 09:40 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The city district administration in Punjab capital has ordered closure of all the schools and colleges located on the route designated for the rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf owing to security threats by 12pm today (Monday).

Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa issued the directives. He also asked people to keep their shops located on Circular Road closed after 12pm.

The party is scheduled to hold an election rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar a day after it deferred it due to imposition of the Section 144 in the city.

The district administration has granted conditional permission to the Imran Khan-led party to stage rally. Sources said the interim Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi directed the district administration to meet with the PTI’s leaders and finalize the strategy for the rally. The administration, however, warned the PTI’s leaders to not give statements against the judiciary and institutions.

It is clear PTI chairman Imran Khan postponed the rally which was to be held on Sunday after suggesting his supporters to remain peaceful given section 144 in Lahore.