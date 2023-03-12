US congressman Sherman shows concern over violations of human rights, democracy in Pakistan

12 March,2023 02:20 pm

(Web Desk) - A US lawmaker has showed concerns over "continuous violation of human rights and democracy in Pakistan".

US Congressman Brad Sherman called on the Pakistani government to ensure freedom of speech and the application of rule of law in the country.

Earlier, he tweeted that Dr Mahmood visited him and he spoke over the phone with former prime minister Imran Khan.

Pleased @DrMahmood40 was able to come to my home today to discuss recent developments in #Pakistan.



Also pleased that former PM Kahn took the time to discuss issues with us by phone.



Will soon release our video statement. — Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) March 11, 2023

The PTI shared a video message on Twitter today in which Sherman was standing alongside Dr Asif Mahmood, who is a Democratic candidate running against Young Kim in the state’s 40th congressional district.

Sherman recalled that ties between the United States and Pakistan dated back to the early 1940s and over the years the two countries had worked togtether on several global and regional issues.

He said the US must support democracy and human rights around the world and particularly in Pakistan. “It is not the role of the United States to involve itself in Pakistan’s internal governmental matters with respect to Pakistan’s constitutional and democratic process. But we must not shy away from raising our voices for human rights and democracy in Pakistan or anywhere else.

The US congressman was of the view that the government of Pakistan and every government should respect the right of people to speak, the right to organise, the right to demonstrate.

"Everyone wanted to see a “calm, orderly, democratic and prosperous Pakistan where Pakistanis can have the freedom to have an open and political dialogue”.

Sherman was of the view that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also wanted to see a stable Pakistan that followed the rule of law.

He raised alarm at the incident of “custodial torture” and “sexual abuse” of PTI leaders Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati. The US congressman also talked about the “brutal deaths” of journalist Arshad Sharif and PTI worker Zille Shah.