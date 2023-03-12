PTI challenges clamping of Section 144 in Lahore in ECP before election rally

Pakistan Pakistan PTI challenges clamping of Section 144 in Lahore in ECP before election rally

The petition stated that the ECP should end the implementation of Section 144.

12 March,2023 12:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged Section 144 imposed in Lahore in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to media, PTI leader and lawyer Babar Awan said a petition had been filed in the electoral body against the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore.

Earlier PTI chairman Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Babar Awan and directed him to challenge Section 144 in the ECP.

The petition stated that the ECP should end the implementation of Section 144. The implementation of Section 144 on PTI rally in Lahore is illegal and also a violation of the Supreme Court’s decision.

It further said the Punjab government is trying to stop the rally by using PSL match as justification, but the route of the rally and match is different, adding that the rally will end at 5:30pm while the PSL match will start at 7pm.

It said Section 144 has not been imposed during PSL in any city before and election campaign is the constitutional right of PTI.

What is Section 144?

The Section 144 prohibits all kinds of corner meetings, jalsa, public gatherings and congregations in the areas.

ALSO READ: Caretaker Punjab govt imposes Section 144 in Lahore

The caretaker Punjab government on late Saturday imposed Section 144 in Lahore after PTI chairman announced the rally to start his election campaign.

This is the second time in less than a week that the interim government has imposed the restriction ahead of the election rally of the party.

On the other hand, PTI leader Yasmin Rashid has also submitted a request against the provincial government's decision to ban rallies in ECP's office in Lahore.

