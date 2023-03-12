Karachi police arrest PTI MPA Arsalan Taj

Police also raided the residential property of Sindh MPA Raja Azhar at dawn

12 March,2023 09:12 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Karachi police on Sunday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA and the general secretary of PTI Karachi chapter Arsalan Taj.

According to a PTI spokesperson, Taj was taken into custody by plainclothes officials from his Gulshan Iqbal residence.

Police also raided the residential property of Sindh MPA Raja Azhar at dawn and reportedly harassed his family. The spokesperson further said Azhar was not present at the house at the time the Karachi police raided his house.

