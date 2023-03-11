Elahi's aide Muhammad Khan Bhatti sent on one-day transit remand

11 March,2023 06:23 pm

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was on Saturday sent on a 24-hour transit remand to the Punjab anti-corruption establishment (ACE) in connection with the corruption charges levelled against him .

Punjab ACE transferred former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s confidante from Rahim Yar Khan to Lahore after obtaining the remand.