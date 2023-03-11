Elahi's aide Muhammad Khan Bhatti sent on one-day transit remand
Pakistan
ACE shifts Bhatti from RYK to Lahore
RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was on Saturday sent on a 24-hour transit remand to the Punjab anti-corruption establishment (ACE) in connection with the corruption charges levelled against him.
Punjab ACE transferred former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s confidante from Rahim Yar Khan to Lahore after obtaining the remand.
Earlier, a court had sent Mr Bhatti into district jail on a judicial remand after rejecting the ACE’s plea seeking an extension in his physical remand. Mr Bhatti’s lawyer had argued that the corruption case against Mr Bhatti was fabricated and baseless.