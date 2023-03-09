Muhammad Khan Bhatti shifted to district jail on judicial remand

Courts quashes petition to extend Bhatti's remand

09 March,2023 05:31 pm

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – Former Punjab chief minister's principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was shifted on Thursday to the district jail on judicial remand.

The court had agreed with the lawyers of Mr Bhatti and quashed the petition of the Anti-Corruption Establishment to extend the remand of Elahi’s assistant.

On this occasion, Mr Bhatti’s brother said, "The court had declared my brother innocent. Muhammad Khan Bhatti had not given any statement against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Chaudhry Moonis Elahi."

Mr Bhatti's brother described the media reports as false.



