Siraj lambasts inept rulers for country’s downfall

11 March,2023 05:51 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq said on Saturday the country was getting poor due to the lavish lifestyle of its rulers.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta, he said the inept rulers wreaked havoc in the country, while saying the people were facing starvation due to the wrong policies pursued.

Amir JI said the current political system failed to revive the economy. He added before joining the coalition government, PDM parties - including Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam – were protesting against inflation.

He asked for the abolishment of the governor houses saying these extra expenditure should be spent on the people as a poor country like Pakistan could not afford this extravagant spending.

