Islamabad court likely to indict Shahbaz Gill in sedition case today

He was arrested in August last on charges of sedition and inciting public against state institutions

11 March,2023 11:02 am

ISLAMABAD – A court in the federal capital is expected to frame charges against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill today (Saturday) in a sedition case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra would hear the case as he has summoned the former aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan for indictment.

In previous hearing, the court postponed the indictment of Mr Gill till March 11 after granting him a one-time exemption from appearance on medical grounds on a request filed by his legal team.

The defence lawyer had also prayed the court to stay the proceeding until the verdict of the top court in Arshad Sharif murder case.

He was arrested in August last on the charges of sedition and inciting the public against the state institutions. He was later released on bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).