Blaze gutted several furniture warehouses in Karachi

11 March,2023 05:28 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - According to details, fire broke out in a furniture warehouse of the Khareebabad Furniture Market in Karachi on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

The blaze spread and engulfed several other warehouses of the furniture market very quickly. Six fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

According to rescue sources, the cause of fire is not yet known. Rescue sources also informed that no casualty was reported in the incident. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

