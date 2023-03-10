Lavish dinner menu for KP's Ruet-e-Hilal committee meeting causes uproar
Netizens question austerity drive after seeing the menu
PESHAWAR (Web Desk) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Auqaf Department issued a dinner menu for the meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee for the Ramazan moonsighting scheduled to be held on March 22.
A tender document titled “Short Tender for Arrangement Of Ruet-E-Hilal Committee Meeting” contains a list of mouth-watering traditional food items, has invited different “reputed firms” for quotations.
Following is the list of food items sought for the dinner.
Food for VIPs 100 persons
- Dumpukht with rice 02 Nos
- Naranj rice with beef
- Mix vegetable
- Chicken tikka boti
- Naan
- Seekh kebab
- Russian salad
- Fresh salad
- Halwa
- Mineral water
- Cold drinks
Food for general public 100 persons
- Naranj rice with beef
- Chicken curry
- Mix vegetable
- Halwa
- Naan
- Cold drinks
Reception tea
- Black tea
- One bite pastry
- One bite patties
- One bite sandwich
- Biscuits
As the document surfaced on social media, users could not help but criticise the committee for the tender amid the federal government’s announcement of an austerity drive in the wake of the tough economic outlook of the country.
Find below how the netizens reacted.
