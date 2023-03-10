Lavish dinner menu for KP's Ruet-e-Hilal committee meeting causes uproar

Netizens question austerity drive after seeing the menu

10 March,2023 08:34 pm

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Auqaf Department issued a dinner menu for the meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee for the Ramazan moonsighting scheduled to be held on March 22.

A tender document titled “Short Tender for Arrangement Of Ruet-E-Hilal Committee Meeting” contains a list of mouth-watering traditional food items, has invited different “reputed firms” for quotations.

Following is the list of food items sought for the dinner.

Food for VIPs 100 persons

Dumpukht with rice 02 Nos

Naranj rice with beef

Mix vegetable

Chicken tikka boti

Naan

Seekh kebab

Russian salad

Fresh salad

Halwa

Mineral water

Cold drinks

Food for general public 100 persons

Naranj rice with beef

Chicken curry

Mix vegetable

Halwa

Naan

Cold drinks

Reception tea

Black tea

One bite pastry

One bite patties

One bite sandwich

Biscuits

As the document surfaced on social media, users could not help but criticise the committee for the tender amid the federal government’s announcement of an austerity drive in the wake of the tough economic outlook of the country.

Find below how the netizens reacted.

