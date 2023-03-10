Karachi Zoo elephant Noor Jehan's misery

Pakistan Pakistan Karachi Zoo elephant Noor Jehan's misery

Karachi Zoo elephant Noor Jehan’s misery

10 March,2023 07:14 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – An elephant in the Karachi Zoo is finding it difficult to survive. Her condition is in shambles. With no focus on the distressed creature, matters have become worse.

Despite a surgery of Noor Jehan last year, her problem has worsened with no hope in sight.

Zoo officials, on the other hand, claim the elephant is being is treated from pain. The officials added the zoo was looking for interaction with the foreign animal rights group and sooner, the Four Paws – a global rights group – would visit the zoo.

Meanwhile, Marina Ivanova, project manager of Four Pawas, said while treatment is being offered to the elephant, this is not enough for her as she needs a natural environment where her suffering and trauma could automatically alleviate.

Previously, the Four Paws suggested the Zoo authorities to move the elephant to the Safari Park because it was suffering from noise pollution and lack of a healthy environment.

Zoo life dangerous for elephant

Noor Jehan’s quarter at the Karachi Zoo consists of a muddy yard and a smaller cage where she gave rides to children for Rs20. The space is barren — no shrubs, trees or watering holes.

Elephants, like humans, are social animals and live in herds. However Noor Jehan has lived her life with just one other fellow elephant.

The Paws chief mentioned that the basic five universal freedoms for animals should be given to the elephants. This includes a life that is full of choices about when, where and how they sleep, eat, bathe, socialise and spend their waking hours.

