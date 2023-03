One more reference filed against Justice Naqvi

10 March,2023 06:23 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – One more reference was filed against the justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi of Supreme Court.

Pakistan Bar Council filed a reference against Justice Naqvi over the audio leak while adding proceeding of misconduct be initiated against the judge.

As per the Pakistan Bar Council, Justice Naqvi violated the code of conduct and asked for strict action against him under Article 209.