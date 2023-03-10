Chaudhry Sarwar back in the business of politics

Sarwar to announce inclusion in PML-Q on Mar 12

10 March,2023 07:06 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar reached Lahore on Friday in connection with staging a comeback in politics.

Mr Sarwar is likely to hold a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Saturday. The meeting will be held in connection with Mr Sarwar’s inclusion in the party. The two leaders will also settle the matters with respect to Mr Sarwar’s responsibilities in future.

The former PTI leader will officially announce his joining the PML-Q following his Sunday’s press conference.

On Thursday, Mr Sarwar announced that he would make his comeback in politics.

Sources privy to the development said Mr Sarwar was likely to join the PML-Q. In connection with the announcement of joining the political party, Mr Sarwar is likely to hold a press conference on March 12 - two days after reaching Lahore from London.

Sources said he would announce his inclusion in the PML-Q after holding a meeting with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

