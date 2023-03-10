Sukkur court dismisses petition seeking sedition case against Maryam Nawaz

10 March,2023 01:32 pm

SUKKUR (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court in Sukkur disposed of a petition seeking registration of a sedition case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz over alleged anti-judiciary remarks.

Additional Sessions Judge Mumtaz Solangi announced the verdict reserved after hearing arguments from the petition. The judge would explain the reason behind disposal of the petition in his detailed verdict.

On Wednesday, the court had directed Maryam Nawaz to appear before him on March 10 after petition was submitted over scandalous remarks against judges of the Supreme Court.

The petition had filed by the PTI district Sukkur president Zaheer Babar, alleging that the PML-N stalwart had defamed the institutions.

Addressing a workers' convention in Sargodha last month, the PML-N chief organiser had expressed reservations over some of the judges of the top court’s nine-member bench formed to take up the suo motu notice on delay in Punjab and KP polls.

Following her speech, former Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan had also written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, seeking action against Maryam Nawaz for “scandalising courts and personalised criticism of judges”.