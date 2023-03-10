Nawaz capable to steer country out of present challenges: Maryam

Maryam said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would return home before the elections.

10 March,2023 05:04 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was fully capable to steer the country out of present challenges.

Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan was progressing in every field under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. Maryam also credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for making Punjab the most developed province of the country as the chief minister.

Voicing serious concerns over the current economic situation, she said that people were facing rising inflation due to the weak policies of the former government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

About Imran’s style of politics, she said the chairman PTI was “hiding in Lahore’s Zaman Park to protect himself from money laundering, and Toshakhana cases”. Maryam also accused Imran of using close personalities for vested interest.

“Former prime minister Nawaz Shairf has to face false cases filed by the last regime of PTI,” she said. She further said that Imran Khan was escaping the courts to avoid Toshakhana case.

Nawaz Sharif, she regretted, had to face disqualification due to holding “Iqama”. Maryam said the PML-N leaders had always respected the courts. She also said elections would be held as per schedule.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that her party would win the general elections with a thumping majority. She also said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would return home before the elections.

