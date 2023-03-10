Two-member committee constituted to probe PTI worker's death

10 March,2023 04:59 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar has formed a two-member committee for a transparent and impartial investigation into the death of a PTI worker during a crackdown on those participating in the party’s rally on Wednesday following the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore.

DIG Headquarters Punjab has issued a notification for the two-member committee. The two-member committee consists of DIG Elite Force Sadiq Ali Dogar and SSPIAB, Capital City Police Lahore, Imran Kishor will conduct a detailed review of all aspects of the incident and submit a report within three days.

The committee will carry out inquiry into the incidents of police clashes with PTI workers, especially the death of Ali Bilal, a PTI worker who the party chairman Imran Khan alleged was “murdered by Punjab police”.

The IGP has directed the committee to submit a report within three days after gathering statements from witnesses and all possible CCTV footage and video clips of the incident.

