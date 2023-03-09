Imran claims govt wants elections after getting him arrested, debarred from politics

Rulers plan to divide judiciary, claims Imran Khan

09 March,2023 06:36 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Thursday the government wanted elections after getting him arrested or debarred from the politics.

The deposed premier held a meeting with the delegation of journalists in his Zaman Park residence, where he termed the incident of March 8 as sequel of May 25 – the previous year. He claimed, "In yesterday’s incident, those officers were involved in the incident that were also responsible in May 25 incident."

In connection with the withdrawal of Section 144 by the Punjab government, Mr Khan said, “We will again pour onto the streets. We are soon going to kick start our electoral campaign.”

Launching a broadside at his political opponents, Mr Khan claimed, “The rulers’ plan is to divide the judiciary and launch a campaign against the Chief Justice. We will not let this plan of the government get successful. "

He was of the view, "the government is showing reluctance in terms of holding elections."

Mr Khan schooled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, saying, "The upbringing of Maryam and Bilawal was done with the money of corruption."

Earlier today, Mr Khan said that the masses were extending their support to him, saying he needs nobody’s help.

Speaking to foreign media, the deposed premier said he could talk with anybody else’s about holding elections. He reiterated the apex court had delivered the verdict of announcing elections within 90 days.

He lamented that the role of the caretaker government was to ensure the holding of elections, how could the government delay elections.

Mr Khan claimed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was panicking due to the PTI.

Speaking about his injuries, Mr Khan said it will take time for them to heal. "Doctors had barred me from walking, but I presented myself before the courts, where there was no security."

The former premier went on to say, "Even the interior minister had said that I was having a life threats."

Talking about his potential arrest, Mr Khan said, "These people [rulers] want elections, without me."



