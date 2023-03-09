Toshakhana case: Imran fails to appear before NAB Rawalpindi despite summons

NAB team in Dubai collected important information in connection with Toshakhana case

09 March,2023 05:28 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan did not appear on Thursday before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi despite being summoned in the Toshakhana case.

Mr Khan was summoned by the NAB Rawalpindi at 2:30pm on Thursday. As per the summons notice, the deposed premier was directed to appear before the NAB. But despite the summoning, no one else appeared before the NAB office on behalf od Mr Khan.

The details were summoned by the NAB in terms of the gifts received by the former premier and his wife from friendly countries. In this regard, the four-member investigation team of the NAB reached Dubai on Wednesday under the supervision of Rizwan Ahmed.

The team collected important information in connection with the sale of the expensive watch.



