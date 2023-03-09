President calls for timely adoption of digital innovation for exponential country's development

Pakistan Pakistan President calls for timely adoption of digital innovation for exponential country's development

He stressed on providing better facilities and services to public in order to educate them.

09 March,2023 03:51 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - President Dr. Arif Alvi has called for timely adoption of digital innovation for exponential development of the country.

Addressing a seminar on digitization in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Pakistan can overcome its economic crisis by connecting its people with digital world.

He stressed on providing better facilities and services to public in order to educate them about digital world.

Underscoring the importance of creating awareness, the President said targeted messages to the masses can play a pivotal role in this regard.

He said opening a bank account from home has made it possible for women to participate in businesses.

Dr Arif Alvi said today transaction worth of trillions of dollars are made online which reflects changing banking sector.