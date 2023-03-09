Pemra bans broadcast of content about conduct of incumbent SC, high court judges

Pakistan Pakistan Pemra bans broadcast of content about conduct of incumbent SC, high court judges

The authority issued a prohibition order to restrain news channels from airing controversial content

09 March,2023 02:49 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Thursday banned the broadcasting and rebroadcasting of content related to the conduct of sitting judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and high courts on electronic media with immediate effect.

Through the prohibition order, the regulator referred to previous directives wherein all licencees were directed to “refrain from telecasting any content against state institutions”.

It was noted that despite repeated directives, satellite television channels were “persistently discussing the conduct of honourable judges of superior courts and orchestrating a vilification campaign through airing slanderous allegations”.

The authority said airing any sort of content which prima facie referred to the conduct of judges or was against the superior judiciary was a sheer violation of the authority’s laws and judgements of the apex court.

Pemra also gave a reference to Article 68 of the Constitution in its order. The law states: “No discussion shall take place in [Majlis-e- Shoora (Parliament)] with respect to the conduct of any Judge of the Supreme Court or of a High Court in the discharge of his duties.”

“Therefore, the competent authority i.e. chairman Pemra, in exercise of delegated powers of the authority vested in Section 27(a) of the Pemra Ordinance 2002 as amended by Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007, prohibits broadcast/rebroadcast of any content pertaining to conduct of Honourable sitting judges of High Court and Supreme Court, in any manner, on electronic media (news bulletins, talks shows etc.), with immediate effect,” the order said.