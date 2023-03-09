'Fresh evidence' submitted in Tyrian White case against Imran Khan

Petitioner Mohammad Sajid asks IHC to make 12 additional documents part of the proceedings

09 March,2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to submit fresh documents in a case seeking PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification for allegedly concealing his alleged daughter Tyrian White’s name in the nomination papers.

A larger bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir is hearing the petition filed by Mohammad Sajid, who contended that Mr Khan had disclosed his two sons and not his alleged daughter Tyrian White in the nomination papers. He sought the disqualification of the former premier under Article 62(i)(f).

In latest development, the petitioner has submitted a 138-page petition, ask the high court to make the 12 additional documents part of the proceedings, stating that they would not change the nature of the case.

The petitioner has attached a copy of the ruling of a California-based court, record of cases filed by Farooq Sattar and Sher Afgan Niazi and copies of affidavit submitted by Mr Khan in nomination papers to take part in by-elections.

He said Imran Khan last year took part in by-election on seven NA seats, adding that the ECP also issued notification declaring his victory in NA-45. He highlighted that Imran Khan also concealed his daughter in these nomination papers.

He also pleaded the court to declare Imran Khan ineligible for holding the office of the party chairman.

A day earlier, the high court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the disqualification case due to unavailability of Justice Kayani. The next date of hearing would be announced later, officials said.