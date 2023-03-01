Imran Khan's disqualification case: IHC demands all references related to Tyrian White

01 March,2023 04:58 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday ordered that all references related to Teryan White be put on record.

The larger bench of the IHC headed by Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the case.

The petitioner said Imran Khan did not reveal the name of his daughter Tyrian White in the nomination papers and therefore he should be disqualified.

To this, the lawyer of PTI’s chief, Salman Akram Raja, replied that the Election Commission of Pakistan had decided in this case two times.

The court asked about the situation if Imran Khan was not a member of the National Assembly. To this, the complainant’s lawyer and former justice Hamid Ali Shah replied PTI’s chief was still a member of parliament.

The court highlighted it was the prerogative of the courts to decide about the qualification as the ECP could not give a decision in this regard. The IHC chief justice added under the Election Act, it was not compulsory to reveal the details of dependent children.

The ECP’s lawyer responded and said it was not compulsory to reveal the details of children however it was required to reveal the properties of dependent children. Then, indirectly, the details of the children were required.

The chief justice added about the law of the ECP if the submitted details were wrong. The ECP’s lawyer replied if this practice is followed, the case would fall in “corrupt practice”.

IHC’s chief justice said in the case of wrong details, ECP had to take notice within 120 days and no action was taken by the institution.

Then, the court ordered the petitioner’s lawyer to bring all references related to Tyrian White on record and the hearing was postponed.

