Punjab govt lifts Section 144 in Lahore

Punjab govt lifts Section 144 in Lahore

The section 144 was imposed on Wednesday to stop PTI activists from taking to the street

09 March,2023 03:50 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government on Thursday withdrew Section 144 in Lahore that was imposed on Wednesday ahead of a rally held by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) .

In a notification, the department said “order dated 08-03-2023 issued by the Home Department to prohibit all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, processions, demonstrations, jalsas, dharnas, protests and such like other activities within the territorial jurisdiction of district Lahore under Section 144(6) of ‘The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898’ for a period of 07 days is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect.”

The provincial government on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in Lahore, banning public gatherings ahead of PTI’s rally.

The Home Department said, “it has been observed that number of rallies and protests are held therein on daily basis at different places of District Lahore, which not only pose serious security threats but also disrupt traffic and cause inconvenience to public at large.”