Former adviser to Punjab CM Zubair Niazi 'kidnapped'

Zubair Niazi was picked up by unidentified people at Gulnar Colony outside his residence

09 March,2023 03:11 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former adviser to Punjab chief minister Zubair Ahmad Khan Niazi was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified people at Gulnar Colony in Lahore on Thursday.

According to the CCTV footage of the incident, Mr Niazi, who was also chairman chief minister’s complaint cell, was picked up from Qasim Market at Gulnar Colony.

The footage shows armed people kidnapping him.

The family of Mr Niazi said 11 armed men on two cars and five motorcycles kidnapped Zubair Niazi from outside his house at the colony.

The Racecourse police said a complaint about kidnap of Zubair Niazi had been received. Police said they were investigating the matter.