PM vows to extend support to GB

Pakistan Pakistan PM vows to extend support to GB

PM vows to extend support to GB

08 March,2023 05:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had accepted the requested of the Gilgit Baltistan government in which Rs2.50 billion would be given by the federal government.

PM directed for the complete help of the GB and ordered the 26,666 metric tons of wheat for March.

The premier directed the price correction to the relevant stakeholders and said the plan should be send to the ECC within 10 days.